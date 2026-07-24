Burnham describes No 10 North as 'the nerve center for a rewired Britain,' where regional leaders and government departments can work together to 'break through the logjams, and get things done'

British premier launches No 10 North as government promises shift of power away from London Burnham describes No 10 North as 'the nerve center for a rewired Britain,' where regional leaders and government departments can work together to 'break through the logjams, and get things done'

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Friday held the first meeting at No 10 North in Manchester, a new Downing Street base in northwest England that he says will help deliver “the biggest rebalancing of power our country has seen.”

Speaking at the launch, Burnham said the new center was designed to ensure that opportunity was spread more evenly across the country and that communities felt included in Britain’s future.

“Opportunity has not been evenly spread around the country and not all places have felt that they’re part of the national story,” he said. “That is what this government is going to work every single day to change.”

He said No 10 North would be about “putting power in every postcode” and allowing communities to “turn things around for themselves.”

Burnham said the initiative aimed to create closer cooperation between central government and regions, rather than a constant dispute over responsibilities.

“Imagine, just imagine if we were all working together as one team, pulling the same way and making the change happen for people and places,” he said.

He added that No 10 North was intended to support not only English regions but also Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, saying it was “as much for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as it is for the regions of England.”

“This isn’t about government working in its old way,” he said. “It’s about the Treasury, No 10, close together, the heart of government, then driving the same mission from here right out into all parts of the country.”

Burnham said the new hub would help rebuild industries, create jobs and strengthen communities across the UK.

“Nowhere forgotten, everywhere feeling heard, everyone with a sense that their place can be more than it is today,” he said.

Defending the project from critics who may describe it as another short-term government initiative, Burnham argued that moving decision-making closer to regions would reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“Isn’t it better that we have a North Pole that balances the South Pole of our country, where power will always be concentrated, but at least it creates that sense of a more balanced country,” he said.

He described No 10 North as “the nerve center for a rewired Britain” and a place where regional leaders and government departments could work together to “break through the logjams, and get things done."