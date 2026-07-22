‘No, I don't have any information about this meeting, so I have nothing to tell you,’ says spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin denies knowledge of reported talks between former German, Russian officials in Azerbaijan ‘No, I don't have any information about this meeting, so I have nothing to tell you,’ says spokesman Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied having any knowledge of reported “secret talks” between former German and Russian officials in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

“No, I don't have any information about this meeting, so I have nothing to tell you,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing in Moscow.

Peskov’s remarks came after The Times of London reported Monday that an unofficial German delegation including Ronald Pofalla, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, and Matthias Platzeck, former minister-president of Brandenburg, held clandestine talks in Baku earlier this month.

The report, which cited German outlets Die Zeit and ARD as the initial reporters of the secret meeting, said the Russian delegation included Valery Fadeyev, the head of Russia's Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, and Viktor Zubkov, a former prime minister and current chairman of state energy company Gazprom.

Commenting on the report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Tuesday that the Azerbaijani side was unaware of such talks but had looked into whether those named in the report were in the South Caucasus nation at the same time.

“I can tell you that this information has been confirmed,” Aliyev told a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, noting those involved were in Azerbaijan at the same time, on July 12-14.

Aliyev went on to say that the Azerbaijani side was not informed about this by either Germany or Russia, stating his country’s territory was “simply used without our knowledge.”

“I cannot say anything specific about whether such a meeting took place, because we did not see it. But the flight data I mentioned give grounds to say that such a secret meeting took place in Baku. If this meeting will bring an end to the Ukraine-Russia war, of course, we welcome it," he added.

