Indonesia condemns Red Sea attacks, urges political process to resolve Yemen conflict Jakarta says assaults on commercial shipping violate international law, threaten maritime security, global trade and regional stability

Indonesia on Friday condemned attacks on commercial vessels transiting international waters in the Red Sea, saying they violate international law and endanger maritime safety, international trade and regional stability.

The Southeast Asian nation's Foreign Ministry said the attacks on merchant shipping were contrary to international law, including the principle of freedom of navigation, and called on all parties to avoid further escalation.

“The Government of the Republic of Indonesia condemns the attack on commercial vessels navigating in international waters in the Red Sea,” the ministry said in a statement on US social media company X.

It urged all sides to exercise “maximum restraint,” refrain from actions that could worsen tensions, and respect international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Indonesia also reiterated its support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through an “inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process” under UN auspices, while respecting the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The statement came as tensions in the Red Sea escalated after Yemen's Houthi group announced a maritime embargo targeting Saudi Arabia and claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, Encelia and Layla, alleging they had violated the group's maritime blockade.

The latest attacks followed a sharp deterioration in relations after Yemen's internationally recognized government said it had blocked an Iranian aircraft from landing at Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the move and responded by launching missile strikes against Saudi territory, ending years of relative calm.

The Red Sea is one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, linking Europe and Asia. Repeated attacks on commercial shipping have disrupted global trade, increased shipping costs and prompted expanded international naval deployments to protect freedom of navigation.

