Palestinian woman killed, 4 injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza Israeli attacks continue despite ceasefire agreement, Gaza Health Ministry reports 1,185 Palestinians killed since violations began

A Palestinian woman died Friday from wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike, while four others, including two women, were injured in a separate attack on a home in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that four Palestinians, including two women, sustained moderate injuries when an Israeli strike hit a home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza following an evacuation warning.

Witnesses and local sources said an Israeli warplane carried out a heavy airstrike on the house after ordering the evacuation of a residential block, causing panic and forcing dozens of families to flee.

The strike completely destroyed the house and extensively damaged dozens of nearby homes, they added.

In Gaza City, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said Mona Madi Thabet, 56, died from injuries sustained when an Israeli strike destroyed her home in the Al-Zaharna area of Al-Jalaa Street on Thursday evening.

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes Thursday evening targeting a mosque in the Bureij refugee camp and three homes in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip following evacuation warnings.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,185 Palestinians and injured 3,816 others as of Thursday.

Israel launched a US-backed genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, which lasted two years and killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others, according to Gaza authorities. The offensive also caused widespread destruction, damaging around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.