- Lavrov meets Iranian, Uzbek counterparts in Kyrgyzstan on sidelines of SCO foreign miniters meeting

Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss rising tensions in Gulf region - Lavrov meets Iranian, Uzbek counterparts in Kyrgyzstan on sidelines of SCO foreign miniters meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata to discuss rising tensions in the Gulf region.

Lavrov held separate meetings with top diplomats from Iran and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers' meeting, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with Araghchi, Lavrov stressed the importance of reaching a lasting agreement to end hostilities and restore stability, security and freedom of navigation in the region, the ministry said.

The two also discussed a range of bilateral issues, it added.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran and Tehran attacking US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.

Separately, Lavrov met Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan.