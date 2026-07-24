Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization for another 90 days Extension takes effect Aug. 2, remains in force until late October

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation Friday extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, Ukraine’s parliament said.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, the extension will take effect Aug. 2 and remain in force until Oct. 31, 2026.

Ukraine’s parliament voted July 14 to extend the country’s martial law and general mobilization for an additional 90 days.

According to voting results published on the Verkhovna Rada’s website, 313 lawmakers voted to extend martial law, while 311 supported the extension of general mobilization.

Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

The measures have since been extended multiple times, with the latest extension marking the 20th renewal since the start of the full-scale war.