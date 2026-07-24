Finland temporarily restricted aviation and maritime traffic in parts of the Gulf of Finland early Friday following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia, according to local media.

The Finnish Defence Forces imposed the restrictions at 2.46 am local time (2346GMT), and lifted them at 6.56 am (0356GMT), public broadcaster Yle reported.

The restrictions were introduced as a precaution to protect bystanders and ensure Finland’s ability to respond to any stray drones entering the area, the Defence Forces said.

Ukraine carried out large-scale overnight drone attacks in and around the northwestern Russian city of St. Petersburg, reportedly targeting two logistics centers belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries.

Witnesses said the facilities caught fire following the strikes, while St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed that drones had hit the city.

Ukraine considers the company’s large warehouses military targets, arguing that Wildberries supplies significant quantities of military-related goods to the Russian army, according to Yle.

Finland’s Coast Guard and Defence Forces are still expected to hold previously scheduled military exercises in the same area affected by the temporary restrictions, off the coast of the southeastern city of Kotka.