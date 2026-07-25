‘I thank America. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine – with our people and our efforts to protect life,’ says Ukrainian president

Zelenskyy says Ukraine preparing meeting with Trump, his team ‘I thank America. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine – with our people and our efforts to protect life,’ says Ukrainian president

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday that Ukraine is preparing a meeting with US President Donald Trump and his team.

“We are preparing for a meeting with the President of the United States and his team. I thank America. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine – with our people and our efforts to protect life,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed that air defense is the first priority where Kyiv’s partners can help Ukraine, and that every agreement in that context “must be carried out – and carried out promptly.”

He said the Foreign Ministry and all Ukrainian diplomats “must move faster,” and Ukraine's needs must be voiced louder across the globe, as they are “real needs for protecting lives.”

“And it is important that more and more is becoming known in our key partner countries about what is really happening in Ukraine, about Russia’s attacks against our people, and about Russia’s efforts to prolong this war.”

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia has “readied missiles for a new massive attack on Ukraine,” citing the country’s intelligence and Kyiv’s partners.

“The strike may take place today – we have preliminary information that it could happen within the next 48 hours,” he added.