Statement comes a few hours after warning sirens sounded in Bahrain for 2nd time Friday

Bahrain says air defenses intercepted Iranian aerial attacks Statement comes a few hours after warning sirens sounded in Bahrain for 2nd time Friday

Bahrain Defense Force said Friday that its air defense systems intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks targeting civilians in the kingdom.

Bahrain’s air defense intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks as all weapons and units remain at the highest levels of readiness to protect the kingdom, the defense force said in a statement.

This comes a few hours after warning sirens sounded in Bahrain for the second time in the same day, the Bahrain Interior Ministry said on the US social media company X.

Earlier Friday, the Iranian army said it launched drone attacks targeting US military personnel and military targets in Bahrain and Jordan.

In a statement, the army said the attacks targeted fuel and weapons depots, aircraft hangars and troop housing areas at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran, while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.

