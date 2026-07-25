‘If tomorrow we can stop the war to make ceasefire it's better than to fight 10-20 years for the victory and to lose your people,’ says Ukrainian president

Zelenskyy says ceasefire in Ukraine ‘better’ than prolonged fight for 'victory' ‘If tomorrow we can stop the war to make ceasefire it's better than to fight 10-20 years for the victory and to lose your people,’ says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a potential ceasefire in his country would be “better” than a prolonged fight of 10-20 more years to achieve victory.

In an interview with American influencer Laura Loomer, which she shared on the US social media company X on Friday, Zelenskyy said US President Donald Trump understands that Ukraine seeks an end to the war with Russia, adding: “Before, there were a lot of voices (saying) that Ukraine doesn't want to stop.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not abandoned its goal of achieving a “victory” but that they are “focusing on the human lives.”

“So if tomorrow we can stop the war to make (a) ceasefire, it's better than to fight 10-20 years for the victory and to lose your people,” Zelenskyy said, arguing that Trump’s development of trust toward him has been “important” and “key” in the change of tone in their relationship.

On his relationship with Trump, Zelenskyy highlighted their one-on-one meeting in the Vatican in April 2025 as the “first changing moment” during which they “changed the relations during 15-20 minutes.”

Zelenskyy said no one else was present during the meeting, adding: “I'm so happy because a lot of lives depend on such relations and dialogue.”

The Ukrainian president also reaffirmed his readiness to sign a peace deal with Russia, saying that he always told Trump that he is ready to come to the US to sign such an agreement.

He also spoke about drones, saying Ukraine hopes to finalize “the biggest drone deal, especially with the United States,” and that Washington has already gained experience from Ukraine in this context.