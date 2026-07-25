Group says attacks ‘will not pass without a response,’ warns ‘blockade will be met with blockade’

Yemen’s Houthis call strikes on Hodeidah dangerous escalation, vow retaliation Group says attacks ‘will not pass without a response,’ warns ‘blockade will be met with blockade’

​​​​​​​Yemen’s Houthi group described early Saturday what it called Saudi strikes targeting civilian facilities in the western Hodeidah province as a “dangerous escalation,” warning that the attacks “will not pass without a response.”

The group’s Political Bureau said the “deterrence equation” established by the Yemeni people, leadership and armed forces “has become clear and steadfast.”

“The blockade will be met with a blockade, ports with ports, and escalation with escalation,” it said in a statement, warning that the continuation of the Saudi aggression “will bring the aggressors nothing but more losses.”

The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition confirmed late Friday that it was carrying out a proportionate military response against legitimate Houthi military targets in Hodeidah province.

The reported strikes came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis announced a ban Monday on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.