Human rights commissioner wins second four-year mandate despite opposition from US and Russia

UN General Assembly renews Volker Turk's term as rights chief Human rights commissioner wins second four-year mandate despite opposition from US and Russia

The UN General Assembly voted Friday to renew Volker Turk's mandate as UN high commissioner for human rights for another four years, overcoming opposition from the United States and Russia.

The assembly approved Turk's reappointment to a second term running from Oct. 12, 2026, through Oct. 11, 2030, extending his leadership of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Turk received 144 votes in favor, with 10 against and 13 abstentions.