UN General Assembly renews Volker Turk's term as rights chief

Diyar Guldogan
24 July 2026•Update: 24 July 2026
The UN General Assembly voted Friday to renew Volker Turk's mandate as UN high commissioner for human rights for another four years, overcoming opposition from the United States and Russia.
The assembly approved Turk's reappointment to a second term running from Oct. 12, 2026, through Oct. 11, 2030, extending his leadership of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Turk received 144 votes in favor, with 10 against and 13 abstentions.