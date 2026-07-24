Coalition says Hodeidah Port not targeted, all Yemeni ports remain open to maritime navigation

Saudi-led coalition confirms strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen’s Hodeidah Coalition says Hodeidah Port not targeted, all Yemeni ports remain open to maritime navigation

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed late Friday that it is carrying out a proportionate military response against what it called legitimate Houthi military targets in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a statement that the operation was launched after what he described as the Houthis’ “reckless” targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea. He said the strikes focused on legitimate military targets linked to threats against maritime shipping and were conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Al-Malki said the Hodeidah Port was not targeted and all Yemeni ports, including Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Al-Salif are open to maritime navigation. He added that the Houthis continue to prevent flights from operating at the Sanaa International Airport.

Earlier, Yemen’s Houthi group accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes in Hodeidah province.

The group’s Al-Masirah television channel said the strikes targeted Kamaran Island and facilities belonging to the Telecommunications Corporation in Hodeidah province. It did not report any casualties or damage.

The reported strikes came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

On Monday, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.