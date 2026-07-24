Russia claims it captured 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkov region

Kanyshai Butun
24 July 2026•Update: 24 July 2026
Russia claimed on Friday that its forces captured two more settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.
In a statement on Telegram, the Defense Ministry claimed the villages of Zakharivka and Ivashkyne went under Russia’s control.
The ministry also said that eight Ukrainian settlements in total were captured by Moscow during the past week.
Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia’s claims, and independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.