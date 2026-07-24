Defense Ministry says villages of Zakharivka, Ivashkyne under Moscow’s control

Russia claims it captured 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkov region Defense Ministry says villages of Zakharivka, Ivashkyne under Moscow’s control

Russia claimed on Friday that its forces captured two more settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a statement on Telegram, the Defense Ministry claimed the villages of Zakharivka and Ivashkyne went under Russia’s control.

The ministry also said that eight Ukrainian settlements in total were captured by Moscow during the past week.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia’s claims, and independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.