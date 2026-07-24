Vietnam weighs tighter social media rules for children under 16 Draft decree proposes stronger age verification, parental oversight and gaming limits to bolster online child safety

Vietnam is considering stricter regulations on social media and online gaming for children under 16, including mandatory account verification and enhanced parental oversight, according to Vietnamese online newspaper VietnamNet.

A draft decree amending the country’s internet governance rules would require social media and online gaming accounts to be verified using either a legally authenticated phone number or a personal identification number to improve transparency, curb fake accounts and strengthen accountability online.

The proposal, discussed at a consultation workshop hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday, would require parents or guardians to register and manage accounts belonging to users under 16.

Digital platforms would also be required to deploy technical measures to identify child users, provide age-appropriate content, strengthen privacy protections and proactively block harmful material.

The draft also proposes tighter account verification for online games, revised gaming time limits for minors, health warnings and updated age-classification standards.

Deputy Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Phan Tam said the government aimed to establish a "clear, transparent, stable and practical" legal framework that promotes innovation while improving child safety and state oversight in the digital environment.

The proposal comes as governments worldwide tighten online protections for minors.

Australia became the first country to enact nationwide restrictions requiring major social media platforms to prevent users under 16 from holding accounts, with the rules taking effect in December 2025.

French lawmakers have also approved legislation aimed at banning social media access for children under 15, while several other countries are considering similar age-based restrictions.





