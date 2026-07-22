Russian forces capture village of Artilne in Kharkiv, village of Blahodatne in Zaporizhzhia, claims Defense Ministry

Russia claims it took control of 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions Russian forces capture village of Artilne in Kharkiv, village of Blahodatne in Zaporizhzhia, claims Defense Ministry

Russia said Wednesday that it took control of two settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Artilne, a border settlement situated in the Kharkiv region’s Kupiansk district.

It further claimed that Russian forces took control of the village of Blahodatne in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia’s claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.