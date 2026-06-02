Norway sees warmest spring on record: Report 2026 breaks previous record set in 2024, climate researcher says

Norway experienced its warmest spring on record, public broadcaster NRK reported Tuesday, citing official climate data.

Climate researcher Jostein Mamen told NRK that the national average temperature was 2.1C (35.8F) above the climate norm, with unusually warm conditions in March and April driving the record.

"2026, therefore, breaks the previous record from 2024. Spring 2025, which was then the second warmest, has now been pushed down to third place," Mamen said.

According to the report, the highest temperature of the spring was recorded on April 30, when temperatures reached 26.5C (79.7F).

"Since 1957, it has only happened once before, in 2015, that the highest spring temperature was recorded in April," Mamen noted.

Mamen also rejected suggestions that solar activity could explain the warming trend.

"The sun is too stable" to account for the rapid climate changes currently being observed, he said, attributing the changes instead to emissions from fossil fuels.

