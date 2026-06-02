There are "serious questions" for police to answer, Prime Minister Keir Starmer says

UK police officer involved in Nowak's arrest resigns There are "serious questions" for police to answer, Prime Minister Keir Starmer says

A police officer involved in the case of British teenager Henry Nowak, who died in December after being stabbed and then handcuffed by police, has resigned, Hampshire Police confirmed Tuesday.

"Three of the officers are still serving, one officer has resigned. As the (Independent Office for Police Conduct) IOPC has confirmed, they are all being treated as witnesses, so not subject to any current restrictions," a Hampshire Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The development came after Prime Minister Keir Starmer described body-worn camera footage of Nowak's arrest as "harrowing."

"It’s absolutely right that the IOPC is looking at this. There are serious questions for the police to answer," Starmer wrote on the US social media company X earlier Tuesday.

Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old British university student, was killed in Southampton, southern England, on Dec. 3, 2025.

According to court proceedings, Vickrum Digwa, 23, stabbed Nowak before accusing him of assault when police arrived at the scene. Officers then handcuffed Nowak.

Police body-worn camera footage showed Nowak repeatedly telling officers he had been stabbed and pleading for medical assistance.

He died shortly afterward.

On Monday, Digwa was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described the killing as "an act of pure evil" and said footage showing officers handcuffing the injured teenager was "a disturbing and tragic thing to see."

Meanwhile, the IOPC, which is investigating Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's handling of the murder, said Tuesday that the investigation remains ongoing.