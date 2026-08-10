Türkiye's BIST 100 up at weekly open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 13,825.07 points, up by 0.33% or 45.68 points.



At Friday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.14% to 13,779.39 points, with a daily transaction volume of 189 billion Turkish liras ($3.98 billion).

As of 10.20 am local time (0720GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.7185 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.1770 to the euro, and 64.4345 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,353, while Brent crude futures were trading at $84 per barrel.

