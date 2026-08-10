Government and industry funding will support electric vehicle innovation, automated mobility projects and technologies including sensors and AI simulation

Britain announces nearly $175M for zero-emission vehicle technologies Government and industry funding will support electric vehicle innovation, automated mobility projects and technologies including sensors and AI simulation

Britain announced nearly £130 million ($175 million) in funding Monday to accelerate the development of zero-emission vehicle technologies, combining nearly £65 million ($88 million) in government support with industry investment.

Nearly £50 million ($67.4 million) of government funding will go to automakers and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission technologies.

Another £17 million ($23 million) will support nine connected and automated mobility projects involving technologies such as sensors, brake-by-wire systems and artificial intelligence (AI) simulation.

"Britain invented the modern motor industry, and we're determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too," Industry Minister Blair McDougall said in a statement.

Britain plans to end sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel in 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035.