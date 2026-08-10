Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 10, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump signaling a shift toward economic pressure on Iran, Hamas reaffirming its commitment to the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting the proposed 15-point plan.

TOP STORIES

Trump signals shift toward economic pressure on Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump signaled that he is prepared to rely on mounting economic pressure on Iran rather than immediately launching a new military offensive, according to an Axios interview.

“We are low keying it,” he said.

Trump said Washington is “only semi-negotiating” with Tehran while closely monitoring Iran’s deteriorating economy.

“We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money,” he said.

Hamas reaffirms commitment to completing 2nd phase of Trump’s Gaza plan

The Palestinian group Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to a roadmap agreed with mediators and the Board of Peace to complete the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.

In a statement, the movement said it remains serious about “responsibly engaging” on implementing the 15-point plan and establishing a clear timetable for it.

“The priority at this stage must be to ensure the implementation of all phases and obligations of the agreement,” Hamas said.

Israeli prime minister rejects Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a 15-point plan approved by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, insisting that Israeli forces will not withdraw from the Palestinian territory until Hamas is disarmed.

“Israel rejects the 15-point document published by the Board of Peace for Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a video statement after the start of a Cabinet meeting, as cited by the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

“The Israeli army will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed,” he added.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Yemen's Houthi group carried out fresh ballistic missile and drone attacks on Mokha, hours after strikes on the city and its port killed seven people and wounded 30 others, according to the Yemeni military.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as part of strict enforcement of a US blockade against Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaee as secretary of the country’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, according to the presidency.

Syria and Russia have reached a memorandum of understanding to reorganize Russia's presence at the Khmeimim and Tartus bases in western Syria following about 18 months of negotiations, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia said firefighting teams extinguished a fire that broke out at a Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) facility in Jizan, with the Yemeni Houthis claiming responsibility for attacking the site.

Peru's Foreign Ministry said that 11 Peruvian citizens have been killed and 114 remain missing after joining the Russia-Ukraine war.

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said President Donald Trump has “lost this war” with Iran, arguing that continued fighting is weakening the US while strengthening Tehran.

Greenland has issued a “strong warning” to an oil company linked to US President Donald Trump after drilling equipment was brought ashore without the required government approvals, according to British media.

The US reaffirmed its support for Yemen in confronting Houthi attacks, with Washington highlighting maritime security and counterterrorism among its priorities in the country.

Seven Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were injured by Israeli fire across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

At least 11 people were killed in three separate shootings in the Cape Town metropolitan area, South African police said.

A rift between Israel and the US is deepening as Washington pushes to wind down fighting in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported.

A drone that entered Bulgarian airspace and exploded near the Trans-Balkan natural gas pipeline close to the border with Romania was not believed to have been part of a deliberate action against Bulgaria, an official said.

US President Donald Trump announced that White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf will become White House counsel, replacing David Warrington in the administration's top legal position.

The Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, said that Israel would withdraw from the Gaza Strip if “verified” disarmament was achieved.

An ancient Roman shipwreck believed to be more than 2,000 years old has been discovered off the coast of Sicily, according to local media reports.

A wildfire threatening residential areas in the central Albanian city of Kruja was brought under control following firefighting efforts that included Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil prices rise as Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices rose as Iran's demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over prolonged disruptions to global energy markets.

International benchmark Brent crude futures for October delivery climbed 1.09% to $84.46 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for September rose 0.84% to $78.84.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the strategic waterway would not reopen until Washington meets conditions including easing sanctions and paying war reparations.

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 million passengers in first seven months of 2026

Türkiye’s airports served 138,758,202 passengers in the first seven months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, noting that the figure exceeds the population of 18 EU member states combined.

He said in a statement that the number of aircraft landing at and departing from environmentally friendly airports in July stood at 98,158 on domestic routes and 101,160 on international routes, bringing total air traffic to 249,520, including overflights.

Domestic passenger traffic reached 10,478,151 in July, while international passenger traffic stood at 16,311,398, with airports serving a total of 26,797,638 passengers, including direct transit passengers, Uralogu said.