Fourth-generation grower produces geographically indicated Bayramic olive oil from trees cultivated at foot of Kaz Mountains

Turkish producer wins international award with olive oil from ancestral groves Fourth-generation grower produces geographically indicated Bayramic olive oil from trees cultivated at foot of Kaz Mountains

A fourth-generation olive grower in northwestern Türkiye has received an international taste award for olive oil produced from olive trees his family has cultivated for generations.

Caglar Beceren, 43, grows olives and produces olive oil in Bayramic, a district of Canakkale province situated at the foot of the Kaz Mountains.

His family’s olive-growing tradition began with his great-grandfather Hasan Adem Bey. The groves later passed to his grandfather Hasan Beceren and then to his father, Akif Beceren.

Beceren, now the fourth generation to continue the family business, cultivates olives across about 40 hectares (99 acres) of inherited land.

He established a boutique production workshop in 2019 before expanding to factory-scale production in 2021. His factory also provides olive-pressing services to other growers in the area.

Beceren’s olive oil recently received the Superior Taste Award 2026, an international taste rating and award from the Brussels-based International Taste Institute, following an assessment by renowned chefs and food experts.

Speaking to Anadolu, Beceren said the recognition marked the first time Bayramic olive oil with a geographical indication had been represented on an international platform.

He said the product was evaluated through a blind-tasting process in which its brand and origin were concealed from a 250-member panel representing 20 countries.

“We managed to receive full marks from the Brussels-based International Taste Institute,” Beceren said.

“Canakkale has a number of geographically indicated products. We oversee the entire journey, beginning in the fields and continuing through every stage at our factory, before delivering the products directly to consumers at their source,” he added.

The award-winning oil was produced from olives grown in Zeytinli village in Bayramic, an area influenced by the natural environment of the Kaz Mountains.

‘We are involved in every stage’

Beceren said controlling the full production process allows the company to maintain the quality of its olive oil.

“We are involved in every stage of olive production, and that is valuable to us. It is also valuable to consumers because, at the very least, we know exactly what we are doing,” he said.

“We are trying to maintain a more boutique and hygienic production process. We will preserve this system as much as we can.”

Beceren said the family had sought to modernize its inherited olive-growing tradition without abandoning its roots.

“This is something that has come down to us from our ancestors. We tried to transform it into a somewhat more industrial operation and constantly asked ourselves how we could do it better,” he said.

After opening the boutique workshop in 2019, Beceren acquired one of the oldest olive oil factories in Bayramic in 2021. The facility now processes both the family’s olives and those grown by local farmers.

Commenting on the international recognition, Beceren said he viewed it as part of a longer journey rather than a final achievement.

“The evaluation was carried out by internationally renowned chefs who are experts in their fields. I do not actually call this an ‘award,’” he said.

“I know many of our colleagues have received numerous awards in this field. We see this as a step forward. It is wonderful to receive such recognition for Canakkale and Bayramic.”

Beceren said the international rating is now displayed on the company’s olive oil bottles for customers to see.

He added that he expected his children to continue the family’s olive-growing tradition, taking it into a fifth generation.