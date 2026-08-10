More than 1,000 evacuated as Spain battles wildfires ahead of total solar eclipse Authorities tighten restrictions as extreme fire risk coincides with expected influx of eclipse watchers to rural areas

More than 1,000 people remained evacuated from their homes in Spain on Monday as major wildfires burned in the provinces of Castellon and Huelva, days before millions are expected to head outdoors to watch a total solar eclipse.

Around 900 people were evacuated from the town of Cati in the eastern province of Castellon as firefighters battled a blaze near Tirig that had affected 684 hectares (1,690 acres) by Monday.

The fire was one of several that broke out following dry thunderstorms in the area Friday. Although high humidity overnight helped firefighters make progress, authorities remained particularly concerned about a northern flank advancing toward Cati, where more than 60 livestock farms are located.

In the southern province of Huelva, another wildfire that broke out Thursday near Niebla had forced 467 people from their homes and affected around 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres).

Most of those evacuated were residents of Berrocal, a town that was also at the center of a devastating 2004 wildfire that burned around 34,000 hectares (84,000 acres).

The fires come as authorities across Spain are on heightened alert ahead of Wednesday’s total solar eclipse, when large crowds are expected to travel to rural areas, mountains and viewpoints to observe the rare event.

Much of Spain is forecast to face very high or extreme wildfire risk that day, according to the country’s weather agency AEMET, raising concerns that an influx of visitors into dry, forested areas could spark new fires or complicate emergency access.

“The vegetation is extraordinarily dry, and a small spark or an act of carelessness can trigger wildfires with devastating consequences for people, ecosystems and natural heritage,” Ecological Transition Minister Sara Aagesen told local media last week.

Risks include cigarette butts and barbecues, as well as traffic jams that could block emergency services. Several eclipse events across the country have been canceled, and authorities will block access to more than 100 natural areas.

Persistent heat has compounded the fire risk.

AEMET said Monday that last month tied with July 2022 as the hottest month recorded in mainland Spain since nationwide records began in 1961, with an average temperature of 25.7C (78.3F), or 2.6C (4.7F) above the 1991-2020 average.