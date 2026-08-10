Such conditions pose major health risk as some regions could see more than 7 such days a year, according to scientists

Study warns of more extreme temperatures across Central Europe Such conditions pose major health risk as some regions could see more than 7 such days a year, according to scientists

Europe could see a sharp rise in days of extreme daytime heat paired with tropical nights in the coming decades, a new study warned Monday.

Czech climatologists revealed a detailed estimate of how dangerously high temperatures could develop in Central Europe, Radio Prague International reported.

It suggests that the coming decades could bring a significant increase in days when extreme daytime heat coincides with tropical nights, when temperatures do not fall below 20C (68F).

The research noted that such conditions pose a major health risk as some regions could see more than seven such days a year.

According to the report, the combination of hot days and tropical nights is currently relatively rare, averaging fewer than two days a year between 1995 and 2014.

During heat waves since the start of the year, a total of 1,237,645 acres (500,852 hectares) have burned across the continent, according to the EU.

European Forest Fires Information System data also showed that 1,528 fires had been detected across Europe between the start of the year and Aug. 6.