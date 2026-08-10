Its opening comes amid consequences of Israeli war, which has destroyed 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, including hospitals and health facilities

Palestinian Red Crescent opens field hospital in Gaza to serve nearly 500,000 people Its opening comes amid consequences of Israeli war, which has destroyed 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, including hospitals and health facilities

The Palestine Red Crescent Society opened a field hospital in northern Gaza on Monday to serve nearly half a million people in the area amid the continued collapse of the territory’s health sector following Israel’s genocidal war.

“The opening of the hospital embodies the will of our people to remain steadfast and continue life, despite the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the destruction of much of the health sector and shortages of medicines, equipment and medical staff,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said at an event of the society’s headquarters in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.

“This occasion combines pain and hope; pain over what our people in Gaza have reached, and hope that efforts will continue to change this reality toward a better situation and a more dignified life,” he added.

The minister said the North Field Hospital “represents a national response to growing health needs and sends a message about Palestinians’ determination to continue living.”

“Treating the sick and wounded is a humanitarian duty guaranteed by international law,” Mustafa said.

During his visit to the PRCS headquarters in Al-Bireh, Mustafa inspected the society’s warehouses and central call center, and reviewed stocks of medicines, medical and relief supplies, and mechanisms for preparing and sending them to Gaza.

In a statement, the society said its warehouses contain large quantities of medicines and medical supplies ready to be sent to Gaza.

According to the statement, 57 ambulances are ready to enter Gaza once Israeli restrictions are lifted, including 35 vehicles on the Egyptian side of the border and 22 in the West Bank.

PRCS President Younis al-Khatib said the hospital’s opening was “a national achievement” made possible by the efforts of the society’s staff and partners.

The hospital is part of the society’s plan to strengthen health services across Gaza amid the severe shortage of medical facilities, Khatib said.

“Opening the facility was a step to strengthen the health response in northern Gaza, despite restrictions and challenges that affected its preparation and operation,” he added.

The society said the new field hospital is the sixth by the organization in Gaza and is expected to serve nearly half a million people.

Its opening comes amid the consequences of Israel’s US-backed genocide in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, which has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000, most of them women and children.

The genocide has destroyed 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, including hospitals and health facilities, amid severe shortages of medicines, medical supplies and staff.