Turkish parliament’s General Assembly begins debate on National Solidarity Bill Lawmakers discuss framework for Terror-Free Türkiye process as opposition parties voice support, concerns

The Turkish parliament’s General Assembly on Monday began debating the National Solidarity Bill, prepared as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative.

Speaking on the bill, Felicity Party leader Mahmut Arikan said parliament was debating legislation concerning both Türkiye’s past and future.

Arikan stressed that significant efforts had been made to resolve the country’s terrorism problem, adding that his party had openly shared its concerns and expectations regarding the Terror-Free Türkiye process.

He underscored that a lasting solution depended on building justice, the rule of law, social cohesion and brotherhood together.

New Path Party Group Chairman Mehmet Emin Ekmen said the opposition’s views and proposals should be given due consideration.

Ekmen said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had played a clear and positive role in managing the process and bringing it to its current stage, thanking Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli for his stance during the Terror-Free Türkiye process.

The bill sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions and related proceedings after authorities determine that the PKK/KCK and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

It covers offenses including membership in, aiding or promoting the organization, as well as crimes committed as part of its activities and terrorism-financing offenses committed in its favor.