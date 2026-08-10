Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in southwestern Odesa region

Elena Teslova
10 August 2026•Update: 10 August 2026
A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the southwestern Odesa region, the country's Air Force said on Monday.
According to preliminary information, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caught fire, it said in a statement on Telegram.
The pilot ejected from the aircraft before the crash, the Air Force said.
Further details about the incident, including the pilot’s condition and the cause of the malfunction, were not immediately available.