Türkiye's BIST 100 down at weekly close Borsa Istanbul drops around 19.5 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 13,779.39 points on Friday, down by 0.14%.

After starting the day at 13,827.14 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 19.43 points from the Thursday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,698.81, while the daily high was 13,956.18 .

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.3 trillion Turkish liras ($280.4 billion), with a trading volume of 189 billion liras ($3.98 billion).

A total of 54 stocks on the index rose and 42 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,335.80 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $83.6 as of 1625GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.6940, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 55.1860, and the British pound traded for 64.4360.

