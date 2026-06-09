German industrial production increases in April

Gokhan Ergocun
09 June 2026•Update: 09 June 2026
Germany's industrial production grew by 0.4% in April compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.
The construction industry recorded a significant monthly production increase of 2.4% in April.
The chemical industry and the manufacture of fabricated metal products also contributed positively, climbing by 2.1% and 1.6% respectively.
The automotive sector experienced a decline as production fell by 4.7% during the same month.
Production in energy-intensive industrial branches increased by 1% in April compared to March.
Outside of industry, energy production went up by 0.2%.
Industrial output dropped by 0.5% on an annual basis