Germany's industrial production up, driven by strong performance in construction and chemical sectors

German industrial production increases in April Germany's industrial production up, driven by strong performance in construction and chemical sectors

Germany's industrial production grew by 0.4% in April compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

The construction industry recorded a significant monthly production increase of 2.4% in April.

The chemical industry and the manufacture of fabricated metal products also contributed positively, climbing by 2.1% and 1.6% respectively.

The automotive sector experienced a decline as production fell by 4.7% during the same month.

Production in energy-intensive industrial branches increased by 1% in April compared to March.

Outside of industry, energy production went up by 0.2%.

Industrial output dropped by 0.5% on an annual basis