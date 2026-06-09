Türkiye's BIST 100 up at Tuesday's open BIST 100 earns around 40 points at open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 13,900.27 points, increasing by 0.29% or 39.68 points.



At Monday's close, the BIST 100 rose by 1.22% to 13,860.59 points, with a daily transaction volume of 171 billion Turkish liras ($3.72 billion).



As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.1210 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.2870 to the euro, and 61.6760 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,334, while Brent crude futures were trading at $93.1 per barrel.

