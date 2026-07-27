Burnham to host Zelenskyy as 1st foreign leader since becoming UK premier Andy Burnham, Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet 200 Ukrainian soldiers, sailors taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to reaffirm the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine on Monday as he hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the first foreign leader to visit Britain since Burnham took office.

The new UK premier will welcome the Ukrainian leader at a naval base, where the two are expected to reiterate Britain's unwavering support for Ukraine amid Russia's war on the country.

According to the Bitish government, the pair will meet with 200 Ukrainian soldiers and sailors who have spent the past three weeks taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, a naval security and counter-mine operation designed to prepare them for future missions in the Black Sea.

During the visit, the UK will also announce that it is sharing the intellectual property for Stone Cloak, a British electronic jammer designed to prevent Russian air defense systems from tracking and targeting Ukrainian drones.

Burnham is expected to say: "Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering."