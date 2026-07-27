Turkmenistan calls attack on Iranian commercial vessel in Caspian Sea ‘unacceptable’

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday declared military attack against Iranian commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea "unacceptable."

"On July 25, 2026, reports were published in international media regarding an attack on a vessel in the waters of the Caspian Sea," the ministry said in a statement released by its press service. "In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan declares that such actions are unacceptable."

Highlighting the nation's regional standing and diplomatic principles, the ministry emphasized Turkmenistan's commitment to maintaining stability in the body of water.

"Turkmenistan, as a Caspian littoral state and a country with permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations, emphasizes that the Caspian Sea is a sea of ​​peace, harmony, and good-neighborliness," the statement added.

Iran claimed Saturday Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, condemning the incident as an act of aggression and calling on the UN Security Council, the EU, and the international community to hold those responsible accountable.

Tehran summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires over the attack, with Iranian officials warning that the action "cannot go unanswered."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said through US social media company X that Ukraine had achieved “very strong results” with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against “vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.” He did not specifically identify the vessel cited by Tehran.