Visiting Hakan Fidan also lays wreath at Korean War Memorial in Seoul

Turkish foreign minister meets South Korean counterpart Visiting Hakan Fidan also lays wreath at Korean War Memorial in Seoul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the capital Seoul, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The meeting took place as part of Fidan's visit to the East Asian country, the sources said.

No further details on the talks were immediately available.

Fidan later laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.