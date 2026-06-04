Turkish foreign minister meets South Korean counterpart

Tugba Altun and Busra Nur Cakmak
04 June 2026•Update: 04 June 2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the capital Seoul, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
The meeting took place as part of Fidan's visit to the East Asian country, the sources said.
No further details on the talks were immediately available.
Fidan later laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.