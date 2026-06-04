Ban comes after 4 New Zealand lawmakers last month took part in 5-day cross-party delegation to Taiwan

Beijing warns of 'costs' over 'crossing red line' on Taiwan after 4 New Zealand MPs banned from entering China Ban comes after 4 New Zealand lawmakers last month took part in 5-day cross-party delegation to Taiwan

Beijing on Thursday warned of "costs" over "crossing the red line" on Taiwan after it banned four New Zealand lawmakers from visiting China.

The lawmakers were told that Chinese authorities imposed a one-year entry ban on China, Hong Kong, and Macau following their participation in a five-day cross-party delegation to Taiwan in May.

The measures were taken because the lawmakers' actions violated the one-China principle and constituted "interference in China's affairs," Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a news conference.

She urged the lawmakers to "respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and abide by the one-China principle, adding: "Anyone who crosses the red line on the Taiwan question must pay the price."

While saying that the lawmakers were not representing the government during their Taiwan visit, New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry earlier said the country will continue "trade, economic, cultural and indigenous exchanges" with Taiwan for the benefit of New Zealanders, according to Radio New Zealand.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has also instructed officials to raise the issue with their Chinese counterparts and express concern over the travel bans.

"The minister was surprised to learn that China has taken a decision to, for the first time, impose travel bans on New Zealand MPs as a result of travel to Taiwan," a spokesperson for Peters said in a statement.

"New Zealand has maintained its One China policy for over half a century. New Zealand MPs have visited Taiwan for decades and such visits are not inconsistent with New Zealand's One China policy," he added.

The Chinese Embassy said the sanctions could be reduced or lifted if the lawmakers apologized, according to Radio New Zealand.