Trump briefs Japanese Premier Takaichi on China trip Both leaders also exchange views on situation surrounding Iran, Japan's Foreign Ministry says

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday, briefing her on his recent visit to China and discussing the ongoing conflict involving Iran, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

The 15-minute call took place shortly after Trump concluded his three-day Beijing visit, during which he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The ministry said Trump provided Takaichi a “detailed explanation” of the trip, and the two leaders exchanged views on issues related to China, "covering economic affairs, including economic security, as well as security affairs."

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran. "Prime Minister Takaichi reiterated Japan's basic position that it is of utmost importance to steadily achieve de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible, and the two leaders reaffirmed that Japan and the United States would continue to maintain close communication on the matter," the statement said.

They also reaffirmed the strength of the Japan-US alliance and agreed to continue close coordination ahead of next month’s G7 Summit, according to the readout.

Japan's relations with China have deteriorated since Takaichi's remarks last November that Beijing's possible use of force against Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province, could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country could exercise its collective self-defense right.