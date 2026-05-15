No immediate reports of damage or casualties

6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's eastern coast No immediate reports of damage or casualties

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the eastern coast of Japan's most populous island of Honshu on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) east-southeast of Ofunato in Iwate province.

The tremor struck at 20.22 local time (1122GMT).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and no tsunami warning has been issued at the time of reporting.

Officials urged the public not to panic.