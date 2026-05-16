2 former military figures from ousted regime now in custody, says interior minister

Syria arrests Assad-era deputy chief of staff, air force commander 2 former military figures from ousted regime now in custody, says interior minister

Syria on Friday announced the arrest of two Assad-era officials: a former deputy chief of staff and a former air force commander.

“The criminals Gen. Wasel Al-Owaid, deputy chief of staff, and pilot Gen. Ibrahim Mahla, chief of staff of the 22nd Air Division, two symbols of the bloody regime, are now in our custody,” Interior Minister Anas Khattab announced on US social media company X.

He provided no further details on the arrests.

As part of efforts to pursue accountability, the new Syrian administration has repeatedly announced arrests of individuals accused of committing abuses against civilians during the 2011-2024 civil war.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing the Baath Party’s decades-long rule to an end. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.