Artists performing at event voiced support for Palestinians, criticized Israel’s inclusion in annual song contest

Alternative concert held in Vienna to protest Israel’s participation in Eurovision Artists performing at event voiced support for Palestinians, criticized Israel’s inclusion in annual song contest

An alternative concert was held in Austria’s capital Vienna on Friday to protest Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Held at Maria-Theresien-Platz under the title “Song Protest – No Stage for Genocide,” the event brought together international performers and activists seeking to highlight opposition to Israel’s participation in the annual contest and express support for Palestinians.

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Performances and speeches during the concert focused on the humanitarian plight of the Gaza Strip and included calls for solidarity with Palestinians.

The event opened with a performance by the Palestinian diaspora choir Shatat, while attendees chanted slogans including “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel.”

Palestinian musician Ahmed Eid, Austrian-Brazilian singer Celia Mara, Italian group Banda POPolare dell’Emilia Rossa, and Austrian band Leftovers performed during the event.

Numerous activists, journalists, and performers also gave speeches criticizing the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) over Israel’s participation in the competition.

Organizers said culture and art “should not serve as tools to normalize genocide, but as the voice of resistance.”

Austrian musician of Congolese origin Patrick Bongola criticized artists performing on the same stage as what he called a “genocidal state.”

“It is our duty as artists to stand up and raise our voices,” Bongola told Anadolu.

Austrian activist Wilhelm Langthaler also criticized European governments supporting Israel and said protests would continue.

Palestinian activist Kanaan Shaat said Israel’s participation in what he described as a peaceful music event should not be normalized amid the war in Gaza.

The annual song contest has attracted criticism and calls for Eurovision organizers to exclude Israel over its genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, injured over 172,000 others, and causing destruction to 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Several countries, including Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Iceland, withdrew from the 2026 Eurovision in light of Israel’s participation.

*Writing by Seyma Erkul Dayanc in Istanbul