'It's a strong country with a strong military, but it went very quickly,' Trump says about US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Trump claims US 'made a fortune' from Venezuela's oil after military operation 'It's a strong country with a strong military, but it went very quickly,' Trump says about US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington carried out a rapid military operation in Venezuela targeting former President Nicolas Maduro, and the US has since generated a "fortune" from Venezuelan oil.

"I built during my first four years the most powerful military in the world that was shown in Venezuela," Trump said in an interview with Fox News after he visited China, adding that the operation to oust Maduro lasted "48 minutes and 13 seconds, and it was over."

He added that Venezuela is "a strong country with a strong military, but it went very quickly."

"By the way, we have made a fortune with their oil," he said, claiming that Caracas also made "more money in the last eight months than they've made in the last 10 years."

When asked about the situation in Cuba, Trump responded, "I think we'll be turning it."

He described the island as "a totally failed nation," and argued that "I think they're gonna have to come to us."

Referring to the recently announced US ⁠offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid for Cuba, he said, "They are taking the aid; they want aid. They need help.”