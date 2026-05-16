Iran’s foreign minister warns US of rising economic costs from ‘war of choice’ Top diplomat says Americans will face economic pain as debt, mortgage rates rise

The US will face growing economic consequences from its “war of choice” on Iran, the Iranian foreign minister warned Saturday.

On US social media company X, Abbas Araghchi said Americans would be forced to bear the rising costs of a conflict with Tehran.

“Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump,” he wrote in English.

He also pointed to growing economic pressures inside the US, saying auto loan delinquencies had already reached a more than 30-year high.

“This was all avoidable,” Araghchi added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.