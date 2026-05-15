China says ready to work with all parties on energy security after Xi-Trump summit Immediate priority remains restoring peace, stability in Gulf, broader Middle East, says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman

China on Friday said it is willing to work with all countries to safeguard global energy security and maintain stable industrial and supply chains following high-level talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Beijing.

Responding to questions about whether China had agreed to purchase US oil during the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the immediate priority remains restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the broader Middle East.

“China is willing to work with all parties to jointly safeguard global energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains,” Guo told reporters in Beijing.

Asked whether artificial intelligence cooperation had been discussed during the summit, Guo said China supports international cooperation on AI and promotes an “open and inclusive” approach to technological development.

“China has always advocated for all parties to work together to promote openness and inclusiveness in AI and foster benevolent development that serves the common good,” he said.

On questions related to US semiconductor export controls and rare-earth supplies, Guo reiterated Beijing’s long-standing position and stressed China’s commitment to maintaining the stability and security of global supply chains.

“China has repeatedly stated its principled position on US chip exports to China,” he said, without disclosing whether the issue was directly discussed by the two leaders.

Guo also declined to provide details on any possible new understanding regarding rare-earth exports, saying China had already released relevant information about the summit.

The remarks came a day after Xi and Trump held extensive talks in Beijing focused on trade, strategic stability, technology, and regional security issues.