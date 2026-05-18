Morning Briefing: May 18, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

ISTANBUL

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaching a series of trade and security agreements during their summit in China, an Israeli law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners taking effect in the occupied West Bank, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warning that the US, China and Russia seek to weaken a united Europe.

TOP STORIES

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a series of agreements aimed at stabilizing relations between Washington and Beijing during the first visit by a US president to the People’s Republic of China since 2017, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed that the US and China should pursue what they described as a constructive relationship based on strategic stability, fairness and reciprocity, said the statement.

Trump is expected to welcome Xi to Washington, DC this fall, while both governments said they would support each other as hosts of the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits later this year.

The talks also covered major international security issues.

According to the statement, Trump and Xi agreed that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying no country or organization should be allowed to impose tolls there.

An Israeli law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners took effect after the head of the army’s Central Command signed the required military order, local media reported.

According to The Times of Israel news portal, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed the order necessary to enact the measure in the occupied West Bank.

Under the military order, courts presiding over the prosecution of attacks that resulted in Israeli deaths must apply the death penalty as “the only available sentence” unless the court finds “special circumstances” allowing for life imprisonment instead.

The law was passed by the Knesset in March, making the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians accused of carrying out lethal attacks against Israelis.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned that the US, China and Russia all prefer a fragmented Europe because a united EU represents a geopolitical force capable of challenging major powers.

Speaking at the Lennart Meri Conference in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Kallas said the EU's collective strength is precisely why external powers have sought to undermine it.

“They don’t like the European Union; that’s very clear,” she said. “If we stick together, if we operate together, then we are equal powers; we are strong.”

NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump warned Iran, saying the "Clock is Ticking" for them to "get moving" before "there won’t be anything left of them."

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said "Syria is now a laboratory for a new regional alignment of diplomacy, integration and hope for the entire region."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's defense forces, the Security Service of Ukraine and military intelligence carried out a large-scale, long-range strike targeting Russia’s Moscow region.

At least eight people were killed, including two children, and 15 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Five Israeli soldiers were injured, including two seriously, in a roadside bomb explosion in southern Lebanon, local media reported.

The Israeli army killed six Palestinians and injured several others in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli approval of a plan to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, describing the move as “ethnic cleansing.”

US intelligence officials believe Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and has discussed possible plans to use them against American targets including the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, US military vessels and possibly Key West, Florida, the Axios news site claimed in a report, citing classified intelligence shared with it.

Cuba’s embassy in the US said the country has the right to defend itself against foreign aggression following a media report citing unverified US intelligence allegations that Havana had acquired military drones.

Two US fighter jets collided at an air show in the state of Idaho and all four crew members eject safely, according to local media reports.

Saudi Arabia said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the country’s airspace from Iraq.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest situation in Iran’s negotiation process with the US.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of resuming the war on Iran during a phone call, according to Israeli media reports.

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te said the island "will never be sacrificed or traded away" after US President Donald Trump said he wants Taiwan and China to "cool down" amid tensions between the two sides.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned against using the Strait of Hormuz as a “bargaining chip” during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed “valuable and commendable” cooperation with neighboring countries in preventing what he called “any misuse of their territories” against Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has been appointed as Tehran's special envoy to China, according to a report by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Nearly 4,000 people have been displaced from the Kurmuk area in southeastern Sudan’s Blue Nile state amid ongoing clashes in the region near the border with Ethiopia, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Police from China, the US and the United Arab Emirates have carried out their first joint international operation in Dubai targeting telecom and online fraud, said China's Ministry of Public Security.

US lawmakers from both parties have sharply criticized the Pentagon after it cancelled the planned deployment of thousands of American troops to Poland, a key NATO ally bordering Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said nuclear weapons are the “cornerstone” of Russia’s national security, according to the Russian media outlet Vesti.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

North America’s largest commuter rail system, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), shut down early Saturday after five unions representing nearly half of its workforce went on strike across the New York City area, according to media reports.

The Washington Times reported that the strike followed months of deadlocked contract negotiations over wages and health care premiums, despite mediation efforts by the administration of Donald Trump.

Union leaders said no new talks were scheduled, according to the daily.

10th Russia-China Expo opens in Harbin as platform for expanding bilateral trade

The 10th Russia-China Expo opened in the Chinese city of Harbin, the Russian government said, describing the event as "an important platform for expanding bilateral trade and industrial cooperation."

The five-day event, which runs to May 21, was officially opened by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, the government's press service said in a statement.

According to Trutnev, the Russia-China Expo has become a key mechanism for promoting and diversifying cooperation between the two countries.

