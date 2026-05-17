Israeli law for execution of Palestinian prisoners goes into force in West Bank Law takes effect after commander of army’s Central Command signed required military order, Israeli media reports

An Israeli law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners took effect on Sunday after the commander of the army’s Central Command signed the required military order, local media reported.

According to The Times of Israel news portal, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed the order necessary to enact the measure in the occupied West Bank.

Under the military order, courts presiding over the prosecution of attacks that resulted in Israeli deaths must apply the death penalty as “the only available sentence,” unless the court finds “special circumstances” allowing for life imprisonment instead.

The law was passed by the Knesset in March, making the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians accused of carrying out lethal attacks against Israelis.