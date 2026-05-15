2 pilots unharmed after AH-64E Apache helicopter lands in rice field south of Seoul

US military chopper makes emergency landing in South Korea 2 pilots unharmed after AH-64E Apache helicopter lands in rice field south of Seoul

A US military helicopter made an emergency landing Friday in a rice field south of Seoul, with no casualties reported, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing authorities.

Officials said an AH-64E Apache made a precautionary landing in a rice field in Pyeongtaek, in Gyeonggi province, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Seoul.

The two pilots on board were unharmed, and no fire or other secondary incidents were reported.

Police said US Forces Korea plans to repair and relocate the helicopter, a process expected to take two to three days.

“The situation is under control through coordination between military personnel and local authorities, and an investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the landing,” the Eighth US Army said.

Authorities are examining the circumstances of the incident after the pilots reported possible engine overheating.

South Korea, a key US ally in the Asia-Pacific, hosts more than 28,500 US troops under a mutual defense treaty.