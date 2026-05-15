- Two-day training with real-world cases and practical application organized in collaboration with Prescription Pharma Support in Istanbul aims to boost Türkiye’s pharmaceutical industry's competitive edge

Turkish firm Vinder holds pharmaceutical industry workshop - Two-day training with real-world cases and practical application organized in collaboration with Prescription Pharma Support in Istanbul aims to boost Türkiye’s pharmaceutical industry's competitive edge

Turkish pharmaceutical company Vinder held a Computerized Systems Validation (CSV) and Data Integrity Training Workshop in collaboration with Prescription Pharma Support (PPS) in Istanbul to support Türkiye's global competitiveness in the pharmaceutical sector.

The event, held from May 12 to 13, was organized to raise awareness about quality, reliability, and regulatory compliance in digital systems across the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

Quality assurance, information technology, regulation, validation, quality control, and production teams addressed computerized system validation, data integrity, good practice (GxP) compliance, and current audit expectations using real-world case studies and examples at the workshop.

Electronic data management is becoming more central to regulatory compliance with the growing adoption of digital systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing, enterprise resource planning (ERP), cloud infrastructure, automation systems, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The sector's digital transformation has made computerized system validation and data integrity key factors in strengthening pharmaceutical companies' competitive edge in global markets.

Sam Brooks, information integrity innovations director and chief consultant at Brooks, said in a recent statement that an interactive and application-oriented approach was adopted for the workshop to go beyond theoretical explanations.

Brooks stated that the two-day workshop addressed the fundamental aspects of system control and data integrity, evaluating current expectations of global regulatory authorities like the EU, the US’ FDA, and the UK’s MHRA.

He said the participants examined GAMP 5 risk-based validation approach, the transition process from CSV to computer software assurance (CSA), data integrity assurance and governance issues, and findings derived from regulatory inspections.

Laki Vingas, founder and president of Vinder, said the firm aims to develop next-generation service models by building upon the foundation with technical expertise, training, digital alignment, and regulatory management.

Vingas stated that the interest in the workshop showed the Turkish pharmaceutical sector’s need to exchange know-how and gain up-to-date regulatory experience and global quality standards.

Nikhil Nagri, co-founder of PPS, said the collaboration with Vinder created a platform to transfer best practices worldwide to the Turkish pharmaceutical sector, as the workshop addressed the ALCOA+ regulatory framework principles of the sector, the data integrity approach, and risk-based validation processes through practical applications.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim