Council of Europe ministers warn unresolved migration challenges could erode public trust 'Significant, complex migration-related challenges' affect various member states, declaration says

Foreign ministers from the 46 member states of the Council of Europe adopted a political declaration on Friday acknowledging that complex migration-related challenges across Europe risk undermining public confidence in the continent's human rights framework if left unaddressed.

The declaration, adopted by consensus during the annual session of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Chisinau, Moldova, highlighted mounting migration pressures and their implications for the European Convention on Human Rights system, according to a statement.

It stated that “significant, complex migration-related challenges” affect various member states and warned that failing to address them adequately “may weaken public confidence in the system.”

The text comes amid continued debate across Europe over migration policies, border management, and the role of human rights obligations in handling irregular arrivals.

The declaration reaffirmed member states’ commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights while emphasizing the need to balance individual rights with the broader interests of society.

It also underscored that states retain the “undeniable sovereign right” to control the entry and residence of foreign nationals and stressed that border protection remains both a necessity and an obligation, provided it is carried out in line with Convention standards.

Specific sections addressed safeguards under Article 3 of the Convention, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment, and Article 8 concerning the right to respect for private and family life.

The declaration additionally referred to challenges linked to the instrumentalization of migration by hostile actors, large-scale arrivals, and emerging approaches such as “return hubs” aimed at addressing and potentially deterring irregular migration.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said the agreement represented a strong signal of support for the Convention system and reflected a common understanding among member states on how it should function in the context of migration.