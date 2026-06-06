Flame occurs at one of purification systems unit of refinery in Tyumen, local authorities say

Fire erupts at Russian oil refinery 'due to violation of technological process' Flame occurs at one of purification systems unit of refinery in Tyumen, local authorities say

A fire broke out on Saturday morning at the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia, spreading across 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and was classified as a “high-risk fire,” local authorities said.

According to the regional government information center, due to a violation of the technological process, a fire occurred at one of the units of the purification systems of the Tyumen Oil Refinery.

“The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true,” it said on the Russian social media platform Max.

The Russian Emergency Situation Ministry said on Telegram that the fire has been contained, with no casualties reported.