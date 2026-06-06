Ukrainian president confirms attack on oil depot, says Kyiv’s long-range drones reached about 310 miles into Krasnodar region

Fire breaks out at oil depot in southern Russian city following Ukrainian attack Ukrainian president confirms attack on oil depot, says Kyiv’s long-range drones reached about 310 miles into Krasnodar region

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the southern Russian city of Ust-Labinsk following an overnight drone attack, regional authorities said Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms the attack on the oil depot, saying Kyiv’s "long-range sanctions" reached about 500 kilometers (310 miles) into Russia's Krasnodar region, referring to long-range attack drones used by the Ukrainian military.

The Krasnodar Operational Headquarters said on Telegram that 60 people were evacuated from nearby buildings.

“According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties,” it said, adding that 167 personnel and 54 pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire.

In Russia's Leningrad region, a fire also broke out at a Defense Ministry facility in the Lomonosovsky District, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov reported on the Russian social media platform Max that the region faced a “large-scale” drone attack in the morning.

Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said air defense forces shot down at least 10 drones heading toward the capital overnight.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian drones across Russia, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said Kyiv's drones covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to the St. Petersburg region, hitting Russian naval arsenals and a military facility in Kronstadt.

He also said Ukrainian "long-range sanctions" reached about 500 kilometers (310 miles) into Russia's Krasnodar region and hit an oil depot.

"It is time to end this war. But Russia's ruler wants to keep fighting," Zelenskyy said through the US social media company X.

Separately, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Telegram that Russia’s Peterhofskaya oil depot and Neste oil terminal in Leningrad region were also stuck during overnight strikes.

“The terminal is a key facility for the distribution of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel) in the northwestern region of Russia. The one-time storage volume is 40,000 cubic meters of light petroleum products,” it said.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia launched 272 drones overnight, with 249 of them shot down.

It said 19 drone strikes hit 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 13 locations.

The independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May and claimed that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.