According to average of latest public opinion polls, right-wing candidate Fujimori stands at 50.4%, while left-wing candidate Sanchez is at 49.6%

Peruvians to vote in presidential runoff Sunday According to average of latest public opinion polls, right-wing candidate Fujimori stands at 50.4%, while left-wing candidate Sanchez is at 49.6%

Peruvians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in the second round of the country's presidential election.

The runoff will determine who will serve as president for the 2026-2031 term, with right-wing Popular Force Party’s candidate Keiko Fujimori, who secured the largest share of votes in the first round on April 12, facing left-wing Together for Peru’s candidate Roberto Sanchez, who finished second.

Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is making her fourth consecutive presidential bid as the candidate of the Popular Force Party (Fuerza Popular).

The elections, overshadowed by allegations of irregularities in the first round and a slow vote-counting process, will take place amid an ongoing political crisis in Peru, where eight presidents have served over the past 10 years.

The vote will also be held against the backdrop of a worsening security situation, with organized crime groups expanding their influence through extortion and targeted killings.

Recent opinion polls indicate that security has overtaken corruption and economic concerns as the issue most influencing voter preferences.

Undecided voters and logistical hurdles

Challenges in transporting election records from remote areas to central authorities, combined with bureaucratic appeals procedures, have been cited as key reasons for the slow vote-counting process.

Years of political turmoil and institutional instability have eroded public trust in politics. Analysts say a significant share of voters remain undecided and could ultimately determine the outcome of the race.

Keiko Fujimori, who narrowly lost the previous election, is campaigning to recruit 100,000 polling station observers on behalf of her party in order to prevent a repeat of fraud allegations.

Commenting on the election process, Fujimori said: “They will not be able to do the same thing to us again.”

Fujimori’s pledges

Fujimori has centered her campaign on security, economic growth and social assistance programs.

She supports granting the military broader powers to combat crime and strengthening the prison system, citing the policies of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele as a model.

Positioning herself as a return to the tough security approach associated with her father’s administration, Fujimori is also advocating market-oriented reforms aimed at boosting business activity.

She has pledged to reduce bureaucratic barriers to mining investments, attract foreign capital and create jobs. Fujimori has additionally proposed social welfare programs that would channel a portion of mining revenues directly to citizens.

Sanchez’s pledges

Roberto Sanchez, representing Together for Peru (Juntos por el Peru), has built his campaign around social justice, greater state intervention and constitutional reform.

Seeking support from the rural left-wing and nationalist constituencies associated with former President Pedro Castillo, Sanchez favors expanding the state's role in strategic sectors such as natural gas and mining while increasing oversight of large corporations.

On security, Sanchez argues that organized crime cannot be defeated through policing alone and says efforts must also address poverty and unemployment.

A central element of his platform is the creation of a Constituent Assembly to replace the 1993 Constitution enacted during the presidency of Alberto Fujimori.

At campaign rallies and television appearances, Sanchez has frequently worn the traditional white rural hat known as the sombrero chotano, a symbol associated with jailed former President Castillo, in a bid to appeal to rural and Indigenous voters.

Polls point to a tight race

Political analysts and media commentators in Peru have questioned whether either candidate will be able to fully implement their campaign promises.

Critics of Fujimori warn that her proposed security measures could increase the risk of human rights violations.

Meanwhile, opponents of Sanchez argue that expanding state intervention in the economy could undermine investor confidence and accelerate capital flight.

According to the average of the latest public opinion polls, Fujimori holds 50.4% support compared with 49.6% for Sanchez.

The latest surveys suggest the election is likely to be decided by a very narrow margin.