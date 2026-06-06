'When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not,' says Pete Hegseth

Europe faces 'invasion' of 'dangerous ideologies,' says Pentagon chief 'When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not,' says Pete Hegseth

The US defense secretary on Saturday said Europe faced what he called an "invasion" of "dangerous ideologies" arriving by sea, referring to migration.

Speaking at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, to commemorate the 82nd Anniversary of the WWII landing in Normandy, Pete Hegseth echoed the Trump administration's criticisms targeting Europe over migration.

"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he argued.

He added: "When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."

Hegseth noted that as the world faces an "increasingly complex threat environment," the US applied the "lessons from 82 years ago learned on these beaches: strong allies, each fully committed to doing their part, win wars."

According to a Defense Ministry statement, he underscored the “necessity of Western nations resisting the comfortable complacency that has developed in the past, reminding them that freedom doesn't come without a price.”

"We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this; the question we ask ourselves is, do we?" said Hegseth.